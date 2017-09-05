Crown delays guilty plea for man accused in vicious attack on Alberta woman

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A man accused in a vicious attack that left a southern Alberta woman having to learn how to walk and talk again will have to wait until Friday to plead guilty.

Denzel Dre Colton Bird was charged after the 25-year-old woman was walking to work last September when she was struck with a weapon, dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted.

She survived with life-threatening injuries which required months of treatment in a Calgary hospital.

Bird's lawyer, Tonii Roulston, told Lethbridge court her client wanted to plead guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

But the Crown argued Roulston was trying to rush the proceedings and needed more time to prepare for the guilty plea and inform the victim's family.