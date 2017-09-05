Independent Quebec would deal more quickly with asylum seekers: Lisee

MONTREAL — Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee says an independent Quebec would deal more quickly with asylum seekers, but would not afford them the same rights as a citizen.

The party's position is in a series of leaflets and videos aimed at promoting independence and educating the electorate.

Lisee was in Montreal today to present the first series of seven capsules that dealt with the benefits of a sovereign Quebec as it pertains to topics including border management, health-care financing, pensions and pipelines.

The border position states an independent Quebec would not sign the Safe Third Country Agreement, allowing asylum seekers to cross at regular channels instead of trudging through forests.

Lisee says the lengthy time to process applications — as long as three years — is due to the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to grant those seeking asylum most of the rights of a Canadian citizen as soon as they arrive in the country.