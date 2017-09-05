New Brunswick premier set to make changes to his government cabinet

FREDERICTON — The premier of New Brunswick is adding a new portfolio to his cabinet, with more changes on the way.

Brian Gallant used his Labour Day message to announce that the new portfolio — minister of labour, employment and population growth — will be included in the next cabinet shuffle.

Gallant says it's being created because of the importance of a strong relationship with the labour movement, growing employment, developing a vibrant workforce and maintaining and growing New Brunswick's population.

It's not clear if the new portfolio will replace the existing Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

In July, Gallant said he was considering a cabinet shuffle before the next election.