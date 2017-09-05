Officials checking to see if new regulations violated after horse collapses

MONTREAL — City officials in Montreal are checking to see if new regulations were violated after a horse tied to a carriage collapsed in the street.

Witnesses say the horse was able to get back on its feet on Monday after about 10 minutes.

Several media showed videos of the animal lying on its side in front of a square in Old Montreal that is popular with tourists.

The City of Montreal recently adopted new rules to protect the welfare of horses working in the city's horse-drawn carriage industry.

It's not known if the person responsible for the horse that collapsed had respected the rules.

Last year, Mayor Denis Coderre tried to place a one-year moratorium on the popular tourist draw after several accidents involving caleche horses were caught on camera.