Seven stories in the news for today, Sept. 5

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, Sept. 5

———

NAFTA NEGOTIATORS ENCOUNTER EARLY SNAGS

Negotiators have run into a series of sticking points on nearly every key element considered key to achieving a new NAFTA agreement, according to sources at the latest round of talks in Mexico City. One source close to the discussions says a recurring pattern has emerged that sees a country raise a prized priority, only to have another systematically refuse to engage the conversation.

———

WILDFIRE BRIEFING

Federal and provincial cabinet minister will meet in Vancouver today to discuss the response and efforts to rebuild after wildfires this summer in B.C., then meet with the media afterwards. The fires have scorched 10,600 square kilometres of land and forced some 45,000 people from their homes. There were more than 160 fires burning across the province entering the Labour Day weekend.

———

TRUDEAU, MORNEAU IN B.C. TODAY

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau will visit B.C. today. Trudeau will visit a Kelowna fire station where he is expected to thank firefighters for their efforts battling wildfires. Trudeau is then scheduled to take a hike up Knox Mountain. Morneau will be in Vancouver to meet with small business owners to discuss his controversial tax proposals.

———

STORM BREWING OVER OTTAWA'S TAX PROPOSALS

Ottawa's fall parliamentary session is a couple of weeks away and Canadians are already getting a preview of what could be the season's main event: a scrap over the Liberals' proposed tax changes. The controversial plan is designed to close loopholes that it says give a growing number of wealthy, small-business owners an unfair tax advantage over other Canadians.

———

OLAND CASE RETURNS TO COURT

Lawyers for Dennis Oland are scheduled to appear in a New Brunswick court today for a hearing to set a date for a new second-degree murder trial. The date was supposed to be set last month, but lawyers for both sides said there were some matters they needed to iron out. Oland is charged in the 2011 death of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland. He was convicted in 2015, but was released on bail last October when the provincial appeal court ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge's instructions to the jury.

———

HUDSON'S BAY OPENS SHOP IN THE NETHERLANDS

Hudson's Bay will open for business in the Netherlands today. The Amsterdam opening marks the first time in its 347-year history that Hudson's Bay is stepping outside Canada's borders with its flagship name. Nine more locations will canvass the region before the end of the month, with five more set to open next year.

———

ILLNESS FORCES LADY GAGA TO POSTPONE MONTREAL SHOW

Thousands of Lady Gaga fans were left disappointed Monday night when the pop star cancelled her performance at Montreal's Bell Centre. The singer tweeted at about 5 p.m. that she got sick while singing in the rain during her recent show at New York's Citi Field. Promoter Live Nation said Lady Gaga was told by her doctor to reschedule due to respiratory infection and laryngitis. “To my beautiful fans. I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight," the pop star said in a tweet.