The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Tuesday, Sept. 6

———

NEGOTIATORS REPORT PROGRESS AT NAFTA TALKS: The latest round of NAFTA negotiations has wrapped up with the three countries saying they've managed to make some progress. The three lead ministers told a closing news conference in Mexico City that they're still aiming to get a deal by year's end. However, multiple sources say the countries have not even begun dealing with the more complex elements and that any attempts to raise a contentious issue have been brushed off by the other parties. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place in Ottawa Sept. 23-27.

———

CANADA FACES POLITICAL RISK ON NUCLEAR STANCE: The unfolding North Korean nuclear crisis is exposing Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to international criticism that it is too soft on nuclear disarmament, and too close to the sabre-rattling Trump administration. International anti-nuclear activists call it a development that could have ominous implications for the government's bid to win a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2019. Countries vying for a seat on the UN's most powerful body need the support of at least 128 countries in the General Assembly.

———

STRONG ECONOMIC GROWTH SHAKES UP PREDICTIONS: The economy's surprisingly powerful second-quarter performance is pushing forecasters to change their outlooks. Fresh data released last week showed the economy expanded at an annual pace of 4.5 per cent between April and June — which followed an impressive jolt of 3.7 per cent growth in the first three months of the year. Due to the strong momentum, several analysts are now predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its trend-setting rate Wednesday, instead of later this fall as most had expected. Others have begun to question whether the Trudeau government's multibillion-dollar infrastructure commitment over the coming years could overheat the already-sizzling economy.

———

SHAPOVALOV TO LEAD DAVIS CUP TEAM: Teen tennis phenom Denis Shapovalov headlines Canada's team for next week's Davis Cup tie against India. He'll have the support in Edmonton of veterans Vasek Pospisil and Daniel Nestor in the absence of Canada's top-ranked singles player Milos Raonic, who is out with an injury. The best-of-five playoff is set for Sept. 15 to 17 at Edmonton's Northlands Coliseum. The winner will earn a berth in the prestigious World Group next season.

———

FEDS UNVEIL DATA BREACH REPORTING SCHEME: Companies would be required to notify people in the event of a serious data breach involving personal information under proposed new federal regulations. Legislation passed two years ago laid the groundwork for mandatory reporting of private-sector breaches that pose a "real risk of significant harm" to individuals. Several businesses — including telecom provider Bell Canada and affair-seekers website Ashley Madison — have been stung by breaches in recent years.

———

CHARGES STAYED IN RADIOHEAD STAGE COLLAPSE CASE: Charges stemming from a fatal Radiohead concert stage collapse in 2012 were stayed Tuesday when a judge ruled the justice system had failed in allowing the case to take far too long to come to trial. Ontario court Judge Ann Nelson ruled the inordinate delays had violated the rights of those charged to a timely hearing. The judge acknowledged her ruling would have a "negative impact" on the victims of the stage collapse, especially the family of the drum technician killed in the incident.

———

ONTARIO STUDENTS TO GRADE THEMSELVES: Some Grade 9 students at an Ontario high school will be able to negotiate their end-of-semester grades as part of a new pilot program the school is rolling out. James Kardash, principal at Mayfield Secondary School in Caledon, Ont., says students will sit down with their teacher at the end of the semester to assess their work and, ideally, agree on a grade. Some experts like the idea, saying it will allow kids to focus on the learning process rather than the grades, but others feel grading should be the teacher's job.

___

TRUMP RESCINDING DACA PROGRAM: President Donald Trump on began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. But the administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program. The move has drawn criticism from many immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers, as well as some Republicans.

___

HURRICANE IRMA HAS FLORIDA ON EDGE: Hurricane Irma's size and strength put the entire state of Florida on notice on Tuesday, and residents and visitors prepared to leave in anticipation of catastrophic winds and floods that could reach the state by this weekend. Irma's winds were 185 mph (297 kph) on Tuesday, a strong Category 5 storm, and forecasters said it could strengthen more as it neared the eastern-most Caribbean islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

———

TIFF LINEUP INCLUDED EDGY WORKS: On the heels of a major summer box-office slump, the Toronto International Film Festival is offering up an alternative to franchise sequels: edgy stories that have big names but don't quite fit into the mainstream. Organizers say the lineup kicking off Thursday features adventurous work by major filmmakers at a time when the instinct is to not take risks. About 340 films will screen at this year's fest, which runs Sept. 7 to 17 — a smaller number than in recent years.