Trudeau blasts Boeing to U.S. governor over cross-border aerospace dispute

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken up the federal government's battle with Boeing Co. with the governor of Missouri.

Missouri is the state where the U.S. aerospace giant builds its Super Hornet fighter jets.

In a phone call with Gov. Eric Greitens, Trudeau says he made a note of the number of Missouri jobs that depend on the jets.

He also mentioned the fact that Canada is the state's largest trading partner.

The prime minister didn't rule out buying Super Hornets, but blasted Boeing for its dispute with Montreal-based Bombardier, and accused the company of receiving billions in government support.