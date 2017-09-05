Trudeau blasts Boeing to U.S. governor over cross-border aerospace dispute
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken up the federal government's battle with Boeing Co. with the governor of Missouri.
Missouri is the state where the U.S. aerospace giant builds its Super Hornet fighter jets.
In a phone call with Gov. Eric Greitens, Trudeau says he made a note of the number of Missouri jobs that depend on the jets.
He also mentioned the fact that Canada is the state's largest trading partner.
The prime minister didn't rule out buying Super Hornets, but blasted Boeing for its dispute with Montreal-based Bombardier, and accused the company of receiving billions in government support.
The call between Trudeau and Greitens came after a senior Boeing official told The Canadian Press that the company had no intention of backing off in its fight with Bombardier.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Hell no we won't mow': All-natural lawn sets off suburban showdown
-
Mother recalls the night her Nova Scotia 'dream home' fell into the ground
-
'Huge green flash in the sky.' Video shows possible meteor landing in B.C.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this.' Aurora Cannabis weeding out global competition