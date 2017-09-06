Alberta school bus driver pleads guilty to impaired driving following crash

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta woman who was behind the wheel of a school bus when it crashed with students on board has pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge.

A Red Deer court heard that Shelly Kolodychuk, who is 42, provided breath samples to police that were over twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Last June the bus carrying 18 students between the ages of five and 12 years old struck a tree in a city neighbourhood.

No one was injured.

A container with alcohol was discovered on the bus following the crash.

Kolodychuk is to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

She pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams.