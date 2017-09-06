Amid harassment claims, Quebec Liberals support candidate Eric Tetrault

QUEBEC — The Quebec Liberals are rallying behind their candidate in a Quebec City byelection amid claims he psychologically harassed employees of a company where he previously worked.

Eric Tetrault is the Liberal hopeful in Louis-Hebert, a riding long held by the party and one it hopes to keep in the Oct. 2 vote.

Montreal La Presse reported today that Tetrault was the subject of a psychological harassment complaint while serving as director of public affairs for ArcelorMittal, a steel and mining company.

Tetrault acknowledged the contents of the report but told some Quebec City media today that no formal complaint was filed following the probe.

Several Liberal cabinet ministers came to Tetrault's defence and he says he hopes to remain the party's candidate.