As economy roars, Bank of Canada to make interest rate announcement

OTTAWA — All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada this morning as it makes its latest scheduled interest-rate announcement.

Analysts are divided on whether governor Stephen Poloz will raise the central bank's benchmark interest rate today for the second time since July.

The announcement will come less than a week after economic data showed Canada's second-quarter economic growth easily exceeded projections by markets and the central bank.

Until last week, most experts had been predicting Poloz to increase the rate by another 25 basis points in October.

But the powerful economic performance in the first half of 2017 has led some to predict the bank will now move earlier than expected.

Still, despite the solid numbers, some believe Poloz will hold off to give the bank more time to telegraph to markets that the hike is on the way.