Canada expected to launch national suicide prevention service for 'late 2017'

A rising music star is helping make the U.S. national suicide helpline famous, but Canadians will have to wait until later this year for a similar life-saving service to launch north of the border.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline, funded by the American government, saw a 50 per cent increase in its number of incoming calls on Aug. 27 after rapper Logic performed his single “1-800-273-8255” on the MTV Video Music Awards.

The song’s title refers to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number. Its lyrics tell the story of a man who feels suicidal but is convinced by a reassuring counsellor not to take his own life.

A music video for “1-800-273-8255” has garnered nearly 20 million views on YouTube since Aug. 17.

Logic has been lauded for drawing attention to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a vital mental health resource. But no such feat would be possible in Canada, which has no centralized national suicide hotline but dozens of separate, localized suicide hotlines across the country, each with its own contact information.

“At the most vulnerable times in your life, you’re probably not going to go online and look up your local suicide prevention number, you’re not going to ask a whole lot of people who to call for help,” Mark Henick, National Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Canadian Mental Health Association said.

“It has to be simple and ubiquitous to get help. For example, one recognizable, well-marketed phone line that you think of in those times of crisis when otherwise you’re not thinking of much else.”

In November 2016, the government of Canada announced it would work with Rogers Communications and Crisis Services Canada — a network of hotline providers — to create a national suicide prevention service by “late 2017.”

The Canada Suicide Prevention Service will, much like its existing U.S. counterpart, link existing hotlines across the country, providing a centralized contact point to talk, text or chat online with crisis workers.

The U.S. Suicide Prevention Lifeline was launched in 2005 and now comprises over 160 individual crisis centres across the U.S. Anyone, anywhere in the country, can dial 1-800-273-8255 and be connected almost immediately to a crisis worker in their area. The Lifeline received over 1.5 million calls in 2014 alone.

There is little public information available on when exactly the Canada Suicide Prevention Service will launch and what phone number or other contact information it will use.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has earmarked $2 million over five years for the service, told the Star that the launch was still slated for “late 2017.”

Any initiative that improves access to services for people in crisis has the potential to be a positive step, Dr. David Goldbloom, Senior Medical Advisor at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health said.

“Even at CAMH, which is just one institution, we’ve had to develop our own virtual front door ... around the idea that even within a single institution it can be baffling to know what portal to go through for help.”

While most of Canada is served by a fragmented collection of crisis centres, there is some precedent for centralized suicide hotlines. The Canada-wide Kid’s Help Phone is available to anyone in the country under the age of 20, and Quebec and British Columbia already have their own province-wide hotlines.

The key for these contact points is to be part of a broader suicide prevention strategy, Goldbloom said.

“The suicide hotline (should) do two things. It helps people in the moment struggling with suicidal thoughts and feelings of hopelessness. Ideally, it also helps them connect to appropriate ongoing resources,” he added.