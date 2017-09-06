Deadline for warship designs pushed several more months

OTTAWA — Federal officials are playing down the impact of yet another delay in the competition to design new warships for the navy, saying the extra time will help produce a better result.

The design competition is the most recent — and arguably most sensitive — phase in the entire $60-billion plan to build 15 new warships, construction of which is expected to begin in 2021.

Defence companies were supposed to have submitted their proposed designs for the vessels in April, but the deadline was pushed back several times.

Government officials say they are now aiming to have the ship designs arrive on their desks in mid-November, though a specific date still hasn't been set.

They say the delay was necessary to ensure a level playing field and to maximize the number of companies who end up participating in the competition, which gives the government more choice.