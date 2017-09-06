Former Canadian religious envoy condemns Suu Kyi's silence on fleeing Muslims

OTTWAWA, Ont. — Canada's former religious freedom ambassador says Myanmar's Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the once celebrated Nobel laureate, has squandered her status by not standing up for persecuted Muslims in her country.

Andrew Bennett added his own damning assessment to the mounting international condemnation of Suu Kyi for not defending the persecuted Muslim minority now fleeing her country in droves.

She has faced calls to have her Nobel Peace Prize taken away for not speaking out on behalf of the 125,000 ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims that have fled Myanmar's Rakhine province to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Myanmar says the military clampdown is a response to attacks by militant Muslims on security outposts.

Bennett says that is a "thin argument," adding he detected "prejudice and suspicions about Muslims" when he visited the predominantly Buddhist nation in 2015 in his previous job as Canada's religious freedom envoy.