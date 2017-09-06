Hundreds of charges: Alberta woman accused of using inheritance scam to defraud

STRATHMORE, Alta. — An Alberta woman who police say lied about an inheritance to bilk people out of money is facing more than 300 fraud-related charges.

RCMP in Strathmore east of Calgary say the woman befriended people and convinced them that she was a member of a well-known wealthy Calgary family.

She claimed she had an inheritance of $38 million and was able to persuade her targets to lend her money that she would repay as soon as her inheritance was available.

She is alleged to have falsified bank documents and a court order to show that she had would be receiving the large inheritance.

Jane Moore, who is 42 and from Wheatland County, has been remanded and is to appear in Strathmore provincial court on Sept. 19.