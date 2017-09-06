Sky watching: Northern Lights expected to be visible above Canada

Another space phenomenon could be on its way to Canada's skies and this time you won't need special glasses or a well-placed security camera to see it.

Instead, you'll just need to bank on clear skies.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, a "strong" geomagnetic storm is expected to arrive late Wednesday and carry into Thursday.

This storm, combined with Monday's coronal mass ejection (magnetic field explosions shooting plasma from the sun's corona), is expected to make the Northern Lights visible from Canada.

A map from the Space Weather Prediction Center's website suggests parts of Canada are under watch for the Aurora Borealis, while active trackers are in agreement with the likelihood of its visibility.

Earlier this week, the light show was photographed from the night sky of the Northwest Territories.

And on the weekend from Central Alberta.

Unless you have a second cousin who works at NASA, hope for clear, dark skies on Wednesday night to see the sky light up in colours.