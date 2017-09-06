One man dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash near Uxbridge, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
UXBRIDGE, Ont. — One man is dead and another is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Uxbridge, Ont.
Durham Region police say Tuesday's collision took place around 2:30 p.m. on Lakeridge Road.
They say a Hyundai and a Saturn collided head-on and spun into opposite ditches.
Police say the Saturn was driven by a 26-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 33-year-old Hyundai driver from Oshawa, Ont., is in hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released the names of the victims or indicated the cause of the crash.