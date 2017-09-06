Timeline of key dates in Liberal Sudbury byelection scandal

SUDBURY, Ont. — A trial is set to begin Thursday for two Ontario Liberals on Election Act bribery charges. Pat Sorbara, a former Ontario Liberal Party CEO, and Gerry Lougheed, a Sudbury Liberal fundraiser, are accused of offering a would-be candidate a job or appointment to step aside for Wynne's preferred candidate in a February 2015 byelection. Both Sorbara and Lougheed deny the charges.

Here are some key dates in the scandal:

Nov. 20, 2014: Sudbury New Democrat MPP Joe Cimino resigns after just five months on the job, citing "personal health wellness."

Nov. 30: Premier Kathleen Wynne meets with NDP MP Glenn Thibeault, who agrees to run for the provincial Liberals. Wynne has said she decided at that meeting to appoint him.

Dec. 11: Local Liberal and chair of the Sudbury police services board Gerry Lougheed visits Andrew Olivier, the failed Liberal candidate in the June provincial election who was seeking to run again. Lougheed asks Olivier to consider stepping aside and nominating Thibeault and tells Olivier "in the course of that deliberation" to consider "appointments, jobs, whatever."

Dec. 11: Wynne phones Olivier, who is quadriplegic and tapes conversations as his way of taking notes. He says technical difficulties prevent him from recording that exchange.

Dec. 12: Pat Sorbara, Wynne's deputy chief of staff, phones Olivier and says Wynne is "going to have to make a decision around the appointment," later telling him they should chat about what he would be interested in doing, be it "appointments to boards or commissions," a constituency office job or role in the party executive.

Dec. 15: Olivier goes public with claims that Lougheed and Sorbara offered him a job or appointment to step aside. Opposition parties ask the police and Elections Ontario to investigate.

Dec. 16: Thibeault publicly announces he will be the Ontario Liberals' byelection candidate.

Jan. 12: Ontario Provincial Police conclude no criminal offence was committed by the Liberals.

Jan. 15: Olivier releases audio of his conversations with Lougheed and Sorbara; Progressive Conservatives ask OPP to reopen the investigation.

Feb. 5: Thibeault wins Sudbury byelection.

Feb. 19: Elections Ontario makes "unprecedented finding" that Lougheed and Sorbara's actions were in "apparent contravention" of the Election Act; matter is referred to OPP and federal Crown.

April 29: Wynne is interviewed by the OPP.

Sept. 24: Criminal charges of counselling an offence not committed and unlawfully influencing or negotiating appointments are laid against Lougheed.

April 27, 2016: Lougheed's criminal charges are stayed, OPP turn focus to Election Act investigation.

June 13: Thibeault is promoted from backbencher to energy minister as part of a large cabinet shuffle.

Oct. 3: Sorbara takes a leave of absence from her deputy chief of staff job to become the Ontario Liberal Party's CEO and 2018 campaign director.

Nov. 1: Sorbara is charged with two bribery counts under the Election Act, Lougheed is charged with one. Sorbara resigns her Liberal party posts.

July 25, 2017: Wynne says she will waive parliamentary privilege to testify in the trial. Thibeault later adds he will too.

Sept. 7: The trial is set to begin and last six weeks.