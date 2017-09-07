Brantford police charge man with manslaughter after opioid overdose death

BRANTFORD, Ont. — A southwestern Ontario police force has charged a 34-year-old man with manslaughter after an overdose death.

Brantford police say a 46-year-old man overdosed last Friday and died in hospital on Monday after allegedly taking cocaine and fentanyl, the deadly opioid.

They allege the accused sold the drugs to the victim.

He also faces several drug trafficking-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl.

Last week, South Simcoe police charged two Innisfil, Ont., men with manslaughter after allegedly supplying drugs to a 23-year-old who died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl in April.