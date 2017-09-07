Canadians capture Northern Lights dancing across the sky

Another day, another magical space show.

Reports on Wednesday indicated a strong geomagnectic storm and plasma explosions from the sun would make the sky light up in colours.

It turns out they were right, and the Canadians who ventured out into darkness with a camera were treated to quite the performance.

Bruce McCurdy tweeted this photo during the wee hours of the morning in Edmonton. He might have a chance to capture the "better" photo he desired on Thursday.

Samantha Adrianne shared this one on her Instagram account, from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

A vibrant image was captured by Shaun Kramer in Blue Ridge, Alberta -- a small hamlet northwest of Edmonton.

Finally, this Instagram user watched the Aurora Borealis from somewhere in Saskatchewan.

If you missed out on the latest space craze, not to worry. The sun has your back.

Thanks to coronal mass ejection (magnetic field explosions shooting plasma from the sun's corona), the U.S. Space and Weather Prediction Center has extended the storm watch.

The Northern Lights are expected to be visible from Canada once again on Thursday night and possibly later in the week as well.