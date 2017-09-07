Local mayor chosen as Liberal candidate for upcoming Quebec byelection

LAC ST-JEAN, Que. — Liberal party members in Lac-Saint-Jean, Que., have selected a local mayor as their candidate for an upcoming federal byelection.

Dolbeau-Mistassini Mayor Richard Hebert will run for the governing Liberals after defeating Indigenous community leader Marjolaine Etienne.

The riding's former Conservative MP, Denis Lebel, quit politics in June after nearly 10 years in the House of Commons.

His various portfolios under former prime minister Stephen Harper included transport, intergovernmental affairs and infrastructure.

The date of the byelection has not yet been set.