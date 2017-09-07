Man convicted of sexually assaulting girl sues her family for brutal beating

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — A New Brunswick man who sexually assaulted an underage girl is now suing her family and friends for brutally beating him.

The man's lawyer, David Lutz, says it was not up to the girl's family or other vigilantes to punish the man — that's the job of the courts.

In a statement of claim filed with the Court of Queen's Bench, the man is seeking compensation for numerous injuries including a broken nose, concussion, two black eyes and cuts to his ear and finger in a September 2015 attack.

The lawsuit doesn't give details of the criminal case, but a New Brunswick newspaper reported that the man pleaded guilty to summary sexual assault and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he could serve on weekends.

The Telegraph-Journal says the girl's mother and three men were all sentenced for their roles in luring the man to a home and beating him.