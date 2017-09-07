Man dies during altercation with police on reserve northeast of Edmonton

ST. PAUL, Alta. — The agency that investigates serious incidents involving police in Alberta has been called after a man died on a reserve northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say they were called to a home on the Whitefish Lake First Nation on Wednesday night because a man was causing a disturbance inside.

Police aren't saying what happened, only that a man was injured by one of the officers and died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.