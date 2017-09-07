Newfoundland teen reported missing, found dead after highway crash
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland say an 18-year-old woman who had been reported missing has died in a highway accident.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer conducting checks along the Trans-Canada Highway outside of St. John's Thursday found a vehicle and the body of Allison Smith.
Police say her car was found in a wooded area east of a set of highway weigh scales.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.
Smith was last seen leaving a party near Memorial University around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
She failed to show up for a scheduled appointment at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Clarenville.