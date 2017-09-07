Philippe Couillard says embattled ex-byelection candidate had to step down

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says it was clear his party's candidate in a byelection had no choice but to step down.

Eric Tetrault withdrew from the race Wednesday night after Montreal La Presse reported on the existence of a report for his former employer on the candidate's psychological harassment of employees.

No formal complaint was filed after the probe into Tetrault but Couillard told reporters in Montreal today it was obvious he had to step down.

The premier says his Liberals are essentially starting the campaign again from scratch and that several candidates have expressed interest in running for the Oct. 2 byelection. He defended the party's vetting process, noting that not all documents are available such as the one that ultimately proved to be Tetrault's downfall.

Tetrault was actually the second candidate to withdraw from the race in Louis-Hebert on Wednesday.