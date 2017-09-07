Seven stories in the news for today, Sept. 7

Seven stories in the news for Thursday, Sept. 7

———

PM TRUDEAU NOT BACKING DOWN ON TAX PLAN

Justin Trudeau insists that his government won't back down on a controversial plan to end tax provisions that it says give some wealthy small business owners an unfair advantage. The prime minister delivered that message as he kicked off a Liberal caucus retreat in Kelowna, B.C. Trudeau did signal a willingness to adjust the proposed tax changes, but was adamant that they won't simply be abandoned in the face of a mounting backlash.

———

FEDERAL TORIES IN WINNIPEG TO PLOT STRATEGY

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his shadow cabinet are in Winnipeg to solidify their game plan ahead of the next session of Parliament. The summer has provided no shortage of topics for Tories to criticize. A $10-million payout to Omar Khadr, a urge of asylum seekers overwhelming the Canada-U.S. border, and tax changes aimed at closing loopholes used by a growing number of small businesses are just a few.

———

QUEBEC LIBERAL CANDIDATE QUITS BYELECTION RACE

The Quebec Liberal party candidate for a Quebec City byelection on Oct. 2 has pulled his name off the ballot amid claims that he psychologically harassed employees of a company where he previously worked. Eric Tetrault, who was running in the Louis-Hebert riding, also apologized Wednesday, saying his behaviour was "improper" during his time with ArcelorMittal, a steel and mining company.

———

ONT. LIBERAL BRIBERY TRIAL BEGINS TODAY

A trial starts today in Sudbury, Ont., for two provincial Liberals accused of bribery under the Election Act stemming from a 2015 byelection. Pat Sorbara, who was Ontario Liberal Party CEO at the time, faces two charges and Gerry Lougheed, a local Liberal fundraiser, faces one charge. They are accused of offering a would-be candidate a job or appointment to get him to step aside for Premier Kathleen Wynne's preferred candidate. Both accused deny any wrongdoing.

———

CANADIAN AID WORKER BRACES FOR WORST FROM IRMA

Hurricane Irma could deal a crippling blow to Haiti while it's still recovering from hurricane Matthew, which struck less than a year ago, says a Canadian aid worker in the impoverished country. Laura Sewell of Ottawa, assistant country director in Haiti for CARE, says Haiti's poverty level "is not even comparable to some of the other countries" and is less able to handle a Category 5 storm than other countries in the region.

———

WINNIPEG WOMAN APPEALING DEAD BABIES CONVICTION

A Manitoba woman is appealing her conviction for hiding the remains of six babies she conceived over many years in a rented storage locker. Andrea Giesbrecht, 43, was sentenced in July to 8 1/2 years for concealing the dead body of a child in plastic bags and containers in a U-haul storage locker. Her lawyer say the appeal will argue that Giesbrecht was saving the bodies of the fetuses, not disposing of them.

———

TIFF KICKS OFF BY SERVING UP 'BORG/McENROE'

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off today with the story of an epic tennis rivalry. "Borg/McEnroe," about the two tennis stars who battled at Wimbledon in 1980, is the opening night film. Shia LaBeouf is among the film's stars and is expected to attend the 11-day festival. Other films in the lineup include "Suburbicon," directed by George Clooney and Darren Aronofsky's "mother!" starring Jennifer Lawrence. About 340 films will screen at this year's fest, which runs until Sept. 17.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— A byelection will be held in Saskatoon Fairview to replace Saskatchewan Party MLA Jennifer Campeau, who resigned in June.

— Federal NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh will make a campaign announcement in Vancouver.

— Statistics Canada will release building permits figures for July.

— Dollarama, DAVIDsTEA and Transat are on the list of companies releasing financial results today.

— Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips will provide an update on wildfires.