Two women in Grande Prairie, Alta., die in fires 24 hours apart

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Two women have died in separate fires over a 24-hour period in Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Officials say one woman died this morning when a holiday trailer parked outside a home went up in flames.

The fire department says the trailer was engulfed when crews arrived.

A neighbour had pulled the woman out of the burning unit, but she was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

On Wednesday, a fire in a suite of an apartment building killed another woman who was alone in the unit.

Several people were rescued from their balconies and no one else was hurt.

Investigations into both fires are underway.