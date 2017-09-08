Alberta man charged with attempted murder pleads guilty to lesser charge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A judge has accepted guilty pleas from a man in southern Alberta who sexually assaulted a woman with a weapon and left her with life-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old woman was walking to work in Lethbridge last September when she was struck with a weapon, dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted.

She was released from hospital in late January and her family has said she continues to recover, including learning how to walk and talk again.

Denzel Dre Colton Bird was charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and break and enter.

Bird wanted to plead guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault and break and enter earlier this week, but the judge delayed his decision after the Crown opposed the move.

Provincial court Judge Jerry LeGrandeur has accepted the guilty pleas on the two charges and said Bird is to face a sentencing hearing on Jan. 5.

That's also when the other charges will be dealt with.

Police have said there was no apparent connection between Bird and the victim.