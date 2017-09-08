Alberta RCMP say suspicious death of 16-month-old girl was homicide

COLD LAKE, Alta. — RCMP in east-central Alberta say an autopsy has concluded that the suspicious death of a 16-month-old girl was a homicide.

Police say Veronica Poitras was brought to the hospital in Cold Lake by a family member on the evening of Aug. 26

They say Mounties were advised and a short time later the child was transported to a hospital in the Edmonton area for treatment.

The toddler died three days later when she was taken off life support.