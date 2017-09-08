Alberta RCMP say suspicious death of 16-month-old girl was homicide
COLD LAKE, Alta. — RCMP in east-central Alberta say an autopsy has concluded that the suspicious death of a 16-month-old girl was a homicide.
Police say Veronica Poitras was brought to the hospital in Cold Lake by a family member on the evening of Aug. 26
They say Mounties were advised and a short time later the child was transported to a hospital in the Edmonton area for treatment.
The toddler died three days later when she was taken off life support.
Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton near the Saskatchewan boundary.