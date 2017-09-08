B.C. groups say federal cash to help sexual-assault victims and diversity work

VANCOUVER — The Canadian government has announced $2.2 million for gender-equality projects in British Columbia, saying more must be done to improve the lives of women, girls and people who don't conform to a specific gender.

Seven organizations that received funding include the Ending Violence Association of B.C. and the Women Against Violence Against Women Rape Crisis Centre.

The centre will launch a project to improve the justice system's response to survivors of sexual violence, while the ending-violence association aims to improve the way workplaces respond to gender-based violence.

The Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology says it will work to increase gender diversity in the science, technology, engineering and math fields in Vancouver.

Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef says the organizations receiving funding are led by strong, dynamic women working hard to catalyze change and she's proud to support them.