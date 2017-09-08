High calibre event: snipers from around the world compete in New Brunswick

CFB GAGETOWN, N.B. — Some of the best military and police snipers from around the world are gathered at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown for the next few days to hone their skills and compete for bragging rights.

It's the 19th annual Canadian International Sniper Concentration, and teams from Canada, France, Australia, the Netherlands and the United States are taking part.

While most are military teams, there are also snipers from the Halifax Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Saint John Police Force.

Capt. John Bourgeois of the Canadian Forces says while the event is a competition, it's more of a chance to compare notes and improve skills.

The competition includes five-day patrols covering a 30 kilometre cross-country course where the competitors will face a variety of situations and targets.