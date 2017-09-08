Murder trial underway in Montreal for man charged in death of store clerk

MONTREAL — The first-degree murder trial is underway in Montreal for a man charged in the slaying of a clerk inside a big box store in April 2016.

Randy Tshilumba, 21, is accused in the slaying of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry.

A jury of seven men and five women began hearing evidence today at the Quebec Superior Court trial presided by Justice Helene Di Salvo.

Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was working in the east-end Maxi supermarket at the time of the alleged attack, which took place with dozens of customers and employees on the premises.

Crown prosecutor Catherine Perreault told the jury today the accused stabbed Beaulieu-Patry 14 times with a hunting knife he'd brought inside the store.

Perreault said Tshilumba had been rebuffed a week earlier as he tried to get the victim's phone number in order to ask her out.

She said the evidence will show he hid inside a women's washroom at a nearby coffee shop and later hid his clothes and the weapon at a junior college he attended.