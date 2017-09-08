N.L. police seek information on stabbing that left one man dead, another in custody

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police says a 31-year-old Newfoundland man is facing charges following a fatal stabbing in a residential area of St. John's.

The major crime unit of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to Alderberry Lane at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, along with paramedics and a police dog service.

Police say they found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed and later died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

Another man was arrested a short time later in the centre of the city and taken into custody for a court appearance.

Police say both men knew each other and it was not believed to be a random act.