Seven stories in the news for today, Sept. 8

Seven stories in the news for Friday, Sept. 8

———

MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF MEXICO

A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast late Thursday, toppling houses in Chiapas state and causing at least five deaths. The quake was so strong that it caused buildings to sway violently in Mexico's capital more than 1,000 kilometres away. Tsunami warnings are in effect on the Pacific coasts of several Central American countries, but no warnings have been issued for British Columbia and the U.S. West Coast.

———

HURRICANE IRMA BATTERS TURKS AND CAICOS

Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early today as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights. Waves as high as six metres were expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

———

LATEST JOBS NUMBERS OUT TODAY

Statistics Canada will release the August unemployment figures today. In July, the economy extended its winning streak by posting its eighth consecutive month of job growth while the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since the start of the financial crisis nearly nine years ago. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 per cent, a level not seen since October 2008.

———

PM TRUDEAU STRIKES BALANCING ACT ON REFUGEES

Justin Trudeau says there's nothing inconsistent about touting Canada as a welcoming country for immigrants and refugees while simultaneously trying to head off another wave of irregular arrivals. The prime minister says emphasizing openness to newcomers while insisting immigration rules be followed "are not two separate things." Trudeau spoke at the end of a two-day Liberal caucus retreat in B.C.

———

B.C. GOVERNMENT TO ISSUE THRONE SPEECH

British Columbia's minority New Democrat government presents a throne speech today outlining its political blueprint. Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Carole James say the speech will promise to make life better for B-C residents after 16 years of Liberal rule. James says the government intends to make good on its promises, including banning corporate and union donations to political parties.

———

ONTARIO LIBERAL BRIBERY TRIAL ENTERS SECOND DAY

A man at the centre of allegations against two Ontario Liberals accused of bribery under the Election Act is set to testify for a second day. The trial began Thursday in Sudbury, Ont., for Pat Sorbara, the Ontario Liberal Party CEO at the time of the allegations, and Gerry Lougheed, a local Liberal fundraiser. They're accused of offering a would-be candidate a job or appointment to step aside for a preferred candidate in a 2015 byelection.

———

AVRO ARROW PROTOTYPE FOUND IN LAKE ONTARIO

Search crews say they have found a prototype of the Avro Arrow on the floor of Lake Ontario. The cutting edge Canadian fighter jet was controversially scrapped in 1959. The Avro Arrow was the first and only supersonic interceptor built by the Canadian military to counter potential Soviet bomber attacks in North America's Arctic. But all materials, including completed jets, were destroyed when Ottawa cancelled the project.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The federal Conservative caucus will wrap up its strategy session in Winnipeg.

— Ontario cabinet ministers will make an announcement on Ontario's approach to the federal legalization of cannabis.