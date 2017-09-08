News / Canada

Students get bottled water over concerns school's well is too close to graveyard

Brown water runs out of a tap at Mobile Central High School in Mobile, N.L., in this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 handout photo. Students at Mobile Central High School in Mobile, N.L., are drinking bottled water over concerns that their high school's well is too close to an adjacent graveyard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Brown water runs out of a tap at Mobile Central High School in Mobile, N.L., in this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 handout photo. Students at Mobile Central High School in Mobile, N.L., are drinking bottled water over concerns that their high school's well is too close to an adjacent graveyard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

MOBILE, N.L. — Students in Newfoundland are drinking bottled water over concerns that their high school's well is too close to an adjacent graveyard.

They attend Mobile Central High School, about a 40-minute drive south of St. John's.

Bottled water was first brought in last June after some parents raised concerns that the school's well is closer than the 75-metre buffer required for grave sites.

Susan Stamp, one of 800 members of a local parents' group fighting a planned extension of the high school, says a photo taken Wednesday appears to show that tap water relied on for hand washing and showers is a light brown colour.

School board officials were not immediately available to comment.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular