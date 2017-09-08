The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Sept. 8

———

ONTARIO BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH PROPOSED POT RULES: Ontario is the first province out of the gate with a detailed plan to sell and distribute recreational marijuana when Ottawa legalizes it next summer. The Liberal government announced Friday that it will sell marijuana in as many as 150 dedicated stores run by the province's liquor control board. Those looking to purchase marijuana when it becomes legal across the country will be subject to the same age and usage restrictions currently in place for alcohol, said Attorney General Yasir Naqvi. The process of purchasing recreational cannabis will closely mimic the one currently in place at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Naqvi said residents 19 or older will be able to purchase marijuana at separate retail outlets or through a website run by the LCBO that should be ready for business by next July. The province expects to have all the stores operational across the province by 2020, with the first 40 stores opening next summer. Those stores will only sell marijuana and not alcohol.

———

CARIBBEAN RESIDENTS LEFT REELING OVER IRMA'S DESTRUCTION: A deadly hurricane Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. The death toll stood at 21 and was expected to rise as rescuers reached some of the hardest-hit areas. And a new danger lay on the horizon to the east: hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm with 240 km/h winds that could punish some of the devastated areas all over again this weekend. Irma weakened from a Category 5 to a still-fearsome Category 4 on Friday morning with winds of 250 km/h. The hurricane smashed homes, schools, stores, roads and boats on Wednesday and Thursday as it rolled over islands long known as turquoise-water playgrounds of the rich, including St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Thomas, Barbuda and Anguilla. The crisis was a glimpse of what could lie ahead early Sunday for Florida, which braced for what many fear could be the long-dreaded Big One, with the Miami metropolitan area of six million in the crosshairs.

———

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 58 IN POWERFUL MEXICAN EARTHQUAKE: One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country's southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings, triggering tsunami evacuations and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night. At least 58 people were reported killed. The quake that hit minutes before midnight Thursday was strong enough to cause buildings to sway violently in the capital city more than 1,000 kilometres away. The furious shaking created a second national emergency for Mexican agencies already bracing for hurricane Katia on the other side of the country. The head of Mexico's civil defence agency confirmed the deaths of 45 people in the southern state of Oaxaca. Another 10 people died in Chiapas and three more in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The worst-hit city appeared to be Juchitan, on the narrow waist of Oaxaca known as the Isthmus. About half of the city hall collapsed into a pile of rubble, and streets were littered with the debris of ruined houses. Mexico's capital escaped major damage, but the quake terrified sleeping residents, many of whom still remember the catastrophic 1985 earthquake that killed thousands and devastated large parts of the city.

———

FEW ANSWERS FOR CANADIANS IN EQUIFAX HACK: Canada's Privacy Commissioner has asked credit monitoring company Equifax to provide a full report on its large-scale security breach, including details on how Canadians were affected. The agency reached out to the company Friday after it received complaints about the hack of sensitive personal information. "Given the potential sensitivity of the information, we expect that Equifax will adopt measures to help affected individuals," spokeswoman Valerie Lawton wrote in an email. Canadians are getting little information from Equifax regarding the status of their personal information after the company revealed Thursday that it was the victim of a massive security breach during the summer. Equifax said the private information of up to 143 million people in the United States had been compromised, along with certain Canadian and U.K. residents. The company is refusing to say how many Canadians were affected or what data had been stolen in those cases. Equifax also said it would work with Canadian and U.K. regulators but didn't disclose which ones were involved.

———

CANADA ADDS JOBS, UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DIPS: The labour market expanded for a ninth-consecutive month to register its longest job-creating streak since before the financial crisis nine years ago, Statistics Canada said Friday. The increase of 22,200 jobs last month also helped nudge the unemployment rate to a nine-year low of 6.2 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent in July. Looking beyond the more-volatile monthly numbers, the labour market grew 2.1 per cent in August compared to a year earlier. From the addition of 374,300 net new jobs, 57 per cent of them were full time. The jobs data provided yet another sign of Canada's healthy economic trajectory. The country's surprisingly solid start to 2017 has already motivated the Bank of Canada to hike its interest rate twice this year, including an increase earlier in the week. Some economists said Friday's numbers validated the central bank's move and helped support predictions of another rate increase before the end of the year — or perhaps as soon as next month.

———

ALBERTA BLASTS REGULATOR 'OVERREACH' ON ENERGY EAST: Alberta's energy minister is calling a decision by Canada's national energy regulator to consider indirect greenhouse gas emissions in evaluating a multi-billion-dollar pipeline an "historic overreach" that could cast a chill over the future of energy development. Margaret McCuaig-Boyd said it's inappropriate for the National Energy Board to consider the $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline's contribution to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions. "Deciding the merits of a pipeline on downstream emissions is like judging transmission lines based on how its electricity will be used," she said in a statement Friday, a day after TransCanada Corp. announced plans to temporarily suspend its application to build the pipeline to carry western crude to Saint John, N.B. NEB spokeswoman Sarah Kiley said typically the board considers direct emissions that result from the construction and operation of a pipeline. However, she said the board broadened the scope of its review of the Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects due to "increasing public interest" in greenhouse gas emissions and the federal government's interest in assessing upstream emissions associated with major pipelines.

———

TOP COURT RESTORES SURRENDER ORDERS IN B.C. CASE: The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a decision that blocked the extradition of two B.C. residents to India to face murder charges related to a so-called honour killing. In a judgment Friday, the high court set aside a British Columbia Court of Appeal ruling that put the brakes on extradition. The court also restored federal surrender orders for the two accused. Jaswinder (Jassi) Sidhu was found with her throat slit on the bank of a canal in Punjab, India, in June 2000. Indian authorities accuse her mother, Malkit Kaur Sidhu, and uncle, Surjit Singh Badesha, of conspiracy to commit murder. Sidhu and Badesha allegedly ordered the killing after Jassi secretly married a poor rickshaw driver instead of a wealthy, older man chosen for her. In 2014, a British Columbia judge committed them for extradition to India to face the charges, prompting then-justice minister Peter MacKay to issue surrender orders, conditional on several assurances from India.

———

LIBERAL CHOSEN AS SPEAKER IN B.C. LEGISLATURE: A backbench Liberal is being accused of betraying his party by taking on the role of Speaker in British Columbia's legislature under a minority New Democrat government. Darryl Plecas, a two-term Liberal from the Fraser Valley community of Abbotsford, defied his party Friday as he broke with parliamentary tradition and accepted the Speaker's post. Interim Liberal Leader Rich Coleman said Plecas betrayed the Liberals after assuring him on Thursday that he was not interested in the Speaker's job and was looking forward to his role as an Opposition critic. Coleman said he and the Liberals will respect the position and role of the Speaker in the legislature, but the same respect does not apply personally to Plecas. Coleman said he was discussing the issue with Plecas on Thursday night and they had agreed to meet Friday morning at 9 a.m. for further talks, but Plecas did not show up. Plecas sat alone in the legislative chamber Friday morning while the Liberal caucus held a morning briefing. He has yet to comment outside of the legislature on his decision.

———

FEDS THREATEN TO FORCE SALE OF CHURCHILL RAIL: The federal government says if Omnitrax refuses to maintain rail service to Churchill, Man., it will force the company to sell the rail line to a new owner. The U.S.-based company hasn't operated its Hudson Bay Rail line between The Pas, Man., and Churchill since May 23, when spring flooding washed out several sections of the 820-km track, cutting off Churchill's main supply line for food and fuel. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government is upset Omnitrax hasn't even started to repair the line and noted the company has received federal funding under a 2008 agreement that requires it to maintain and operate the service to Churchill until at least 2029. Carr says if Omnitrax doesn't fix the line, the government will act quickly to find a new owner and will offer interim funding to help get the rail line running as quickly as possible. The new owner would have to pay a reasonable price, have support from First Nations along the route and have a viable business plan for operating the line.

———