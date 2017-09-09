Former journalist and McGill University chancellor Gretta Chambers dies at 90

MONTREAL — Gretta Chambers, a noted journalist and McGill University's first female chancellor, has died at the age of 90.

The Montreal university said in a statement that Chambers held the position from 1991 to 1999 and also served on the school's board of governors.

Chambers graduated from McGill in 1947 and had a long career as a journalist and political commentator for several news outlets beginning in the mid-1960s.

The Quebec government's biography of Chambers describes her as one of the first female journalists to take an interest in francophone Quebec.

She was named an Officer of the Order of Quebec in 1993 and a member of the Order of Canada in 1994.

McGill President Suzanne Fortier says Chambers supported the school her whole life and made enormous contributions to her community.

"As a journalist and political commentator, and as a significant figure in the life of her community and her institution, Gretta brought insight, wit and wisdom to the various roles she played," she said in a statement.