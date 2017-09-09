Two dead, one trapped in collision in Mapleton Township, Ont., police say

MAPLETON, Ont. — Two people are dead and one person remains trapped after a head-on collision between two vehicles in Mapleton Township, Ont.

Provincial police said the crash took place on Saturday afternoon on County Road 12.

They say the drivers of the two cars were both pronounced dead at the scene.

They say a passenger was trapped in one of the vehicles, and air ambulances were headed to the area.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.