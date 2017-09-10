Former PQ leader Pierre Karl Peladeau not ruling out a return to politics

MONTREAL — Former Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau isn't ruling out an eventual return to politics.

The Quebecor CEO made the comments during a brief appearance at a party meeting in Montreal on Sunday.

Peladeau was chosen as the sovereigntist party's leader in 2015 but resigned a year later, citing family reasons.

On Sunday, he told reporters that the reasons that led him to step down haven't changed, but that he remains a committed sovereigntist.