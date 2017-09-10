Two parties name new candidates for Quebec City-area byelection

MONTREAL — Two Quebec political parties have named new candidates for a Quebec City byelection after their previous choices pulled out of the race.

The Coalition for Quebec's Future announced Sunday that former coroner's office spokeswoman Genevieve Guilbault will run for them in the Louis-Hebert riding.

Guilbault replaces Normand Sauvageau, who dropped out of the race last week after admitting he hadn't disclosed the "difficult circumstances" surrounding his retirement from his banking job.

The Quebec Liberal Party also had to find a new contender after a Montreal newspaper said it had found a report claiming the party's original candidate had psychologically harassed employees.

Former political attache Ihssane El Ghernati will step in for the party to try to fill the seat left vacant by her former boss, longtime Liberal Sam Hamad.