Alberta RCMP swoop in to rescue great horned owl trapped in soccer net
A
A
Share via Email
AIRDRIE, Alta. — Alberta RCMP have added a feather to their cap by coming to the rescue of a great horned owl entangled in a school soccer net.
Mounties in Airdrie, just north of Calgary, were waved down this morning after students and staff at an elementary school found the owl.
RCMP say the owl, which is Alberta's provincial bird, was conscious and breathing but upset with its predicament.
A former wildlife conservation officer joined the rescue and helped RCMP calm the owl.
The owl was removed from the netting and taken to a veterinarian.
RCMP say it is expected to make a full recovery.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa