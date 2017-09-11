Fort McMurray driver charged in death of pedestrians struck in residential area
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A man has been charged in the deaths of two people who were hit by an SUV while they were walking in Fort McMurray, Alta.
The 56-year-old man and 52-year-old woman where struck by the vehicle Wednesday night on a street in a residential area.
Police say Warren Graham, who is 48, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.
Graham has been released on bail and is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Sept. 20.
The names of the dead people have not been released.
