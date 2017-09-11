News / Canada

Is this your nonna with George? Help us find the granny who caressed Clooney's chin

Many stars are in Toronto for TIFF this year, but none have garnered more attention than the mysterious fan who squeezed George Clooney's face.

Do you know the mysterious nonna who was caught grabbing George Clooney's chin at TIFF?

@TIFF_NET / Twitter

Do you know the mysterious nonna who was caught grabbing George Clooney's chin at TIFF?

A new star has emerged at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Someone's grandmother grabbed George Clooney by the chin, and we are all better for it.

We'd love to catch up with this adoring fan with the caressing hands. Have you — or any of your friends or relatives — ever had your chin grabbed by this nonna?

Let us know on Twitter @MetroNewsCanada.

In the meantime, enjoy these awesome photoshopped images of the unlikely pair from some of the most gifted citizen graphic designers on Reddit.

Reddit

"Facetime"

Reddit

"Which one is real?"

Reddit

"Hansel and Gretel"

Reddit

"Face swap"

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: TIFF 2017

Most Popular