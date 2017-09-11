Is this your nonna with George? Help us find the granny who caressed Clooney's chin
Many stars are in Toronto for TIFF this year, but none have garnered more attention than the mysterious fan who squeezed George Clooney's face.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A new star has emerged at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Someone's grandmother grabbed George Clooney by the chin, and we are all better for it.
We'd love to catch up with this adoring fan with the caressing hands. Have you — or any of your friends or relatives — ever had your chin grabbed by this nonna?
Let us know on Twitter @MetroNewsCanada.
In the meantime, enjoy these awesome photoshopped images of the unlikely pair from some of the most gifted citizen graphic designers on Reddit.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child