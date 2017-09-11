Quotes from some Canadians in Florida after Hurricane Irma

HOLLYWOOD, United States — Some quotes on Monday from Florida-based Canadians who survived Hurricane Irma:

''I feel great to see that my house is intact. We do have an uprooted mail box and some trees down in the back but it could have been so much worse.'' — Audrey Foy, a Quebecer who lives near Hollywood, Fla.

— — —

''I feel like a survivor.'' — Foy.

— — —

''We expected a direct hit and we didn't get it. This is lucky as far as we're concerned because the people on the west coast and the Keys were not lucky." — Jimmy Sklavenitis, a former Montrealer and now co-owner of the The Greek Joint, a restaurant in Hollywood.

— — —