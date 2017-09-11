Six stories in the news for today, Sept. 11

Six stories in the news for Friday, Sept. 11

CANADA LOOKS AT HELPING HURRICANE VICTIMS

The federal government is sending a team to the Caribbean to determine how it can help the region cope with the aftermath of hurricane Irma. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted late Sunday that the team will be travelling to Antigua. One tool the government can use is the Disaster Assistance Response Team -- made up of members of the military and civilians from Global Affairs Canada. The DART can go to anywhere in the world on short notice to provide humanitarian assistance.

PRISON SEGREGATION LAWS TO BE CHALLENGED IN COURT

A constitutional challenge to Canada's segregation laws in prisons is expected to begin in a Toronto courthouse this morning. At issue is the practice known as administrative segregation that civil liberties groups argue can amount to indefinite solitary confinement. The hearing is expected to last all week.

ONTARIO LEGISLATURE RESUMES SITTING

The Ontario legislature resumes sitting today as next June's provincial election looms on the horizon. The governing Liberals intend to push through major labour law changes, including a 15 dollar minimum wage, as well as legislation to control the sale of recreational marijuana. The government is also planning to bring forward a long-term energy plan.

POLITICALLY SENSITIVE TRIAL BEGINS TODAY

A trial involving allegations of document destruction in the Ontario premier's office is set to start today, but it may be a brief beginning. Lawyers for two of former premier Dalton McGuinty's aides are expected to ask an adjournment so they can pour over documents the prosecution only just provided. The emails concerned the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, a move that sparked a political firestorm in light of the estimated $1.1 billion the cancellation cost to taxpayers.

BC GOVERNMENT EXPECTED TO BRING DOWN BUDGET TODAY

British Columbia's fledging New Democrat government is expected to hand down its first budget today, but the province's finance minister is downplaying it. Carole James says this will be more of a budget update because at this point in the fiscal year, governments are normally working on next year's budget that normally comes in the spring. The government only took power this summer after the Liberals couldn't cling to power after May's election.

CANADIAN MINING COMPANY PUTS BRAKES ON GREEK INVESTMENTS