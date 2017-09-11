Tractor driver was twice the legal alcohol limit on Price Edward Island: RCMP
PISQUID, P.E.I. — A P.E.I. man was arrested after allegedly driving a farm tractor while twice the legal alcohol limit.
RCMP say a 60-year-old passenger in a car was injured on Saturday evening after the car's driver had to go into a ditch to avoid the tractor.
They say the tractor entered the road unsafely in the Pisquid area.
The tractor driver -- a 59-year-old man -- was taken into custody for impaired operation after police say his breath samples were found to be more than twice the legal limit.
He will face charges in provincial court later this month.
