Tractor driver was twice the legal alcohol limit on Price Edward Island: RCMP

PISQUID, P.E.I. — A P.E.I. man was arrested after allegedly driving a farm tractor while twice the legal alcohol limit.

RCMP say a 60-year-old passenger in a car was injured on Saturday evening after the car's driver had to go into a ditch to avoid the tractor.

They say the tractor entered the road unsafely in the Pisquid area.

The tractor driver -- a 59-year-old man -- was taken into custody for impaired operation after police say his breath samples were found to be more than twice the legal limit.