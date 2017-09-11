Trudeau to attend Come From Away forum, hold cabinet retreat in N.L.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by joining a discussion on how a small Newfoundland community opened its doors to thousands of stranded airline passengers.

Trudeau will attend the Come From Away forum in St. John's, N.L., tonight — 16 years after 3,000 people were killed when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The event is named for the Broadway hit, "Come From Away," which chronicles the response of Gander residents when 7,000 passengers became stuck in the central Newfoundland town following the attacks.

Members of the cast and people from Gander will also participate in the forum.

Gander saw its population swell as townspeople sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.