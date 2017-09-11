Wildfire threatening Waterton Lakes National Park moves from B.C. toward Alberta

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has removed support personnel from Waterton Lakes National Park because of an approaching wildfire.

Officials say the fire was expected to keep advancing southeast along the Akamina Valley in southern British Columbia overnight and there was a high probability of it reaching the Alberta boundary.

Wildland and structural crews were to remain in the park and townsite to continue fighting the fire, which was estimated to cover 94 square kilometres Sunday.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued on Friday when a forecast shift in winds heightened the danger to the park's townsite.

A reception centre was set up in the nearby town of Pincher Creek, where 96 evacuees registered but none needed to stay overnight.