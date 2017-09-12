Baby raccoon badly burned last month dies, police searching for suspects
BEETON, Ont. — A baby raccoon that was allegedly lit on fire and left in an Ontario park last month has died.
Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton, Ont., says the raccoon, dubbed Phoenix Rose, died unexpectedly last Thursday after a near-miraculous recovery.
Procyon's Linda Moores says volunteer staff at the registered charity, located north of Toronto, are devastated.
She says the animal had been treated by a veterinarian for burns to its face, arms, belly and one side of its body after a woman found it in a park in Barrie, Ont.
Police believe a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.
Barrie police say they are continuing their animal cruelty investigation, but have no suspects in custody.
