Boeing walked away from talks with Trudeau government: ambassador
OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says Boeing walked away from talks with Canadian officials aimed at resolving the American aerospace company's trade dispute with Montreal-based Bombardier.
Ambassador David MacNaughton's comments are the first revelation that the Trudeau government spoke directly with Boeing about the dispute, which has become a flashpoint for the Liberals.
They also come as media reports say British Prime Minister Theresa May, who will visit Canada next week, defended Bombardier during a recent call with U.S. President Donald Trump.
MacNaughton says Canadian officials were trying to understand why Boeing was picking a fight with Bombardier, since the two are not direct competitors.
Boeing has accused Bombardier of selling its CSeries passenger liners to U.S.-based Delta Airlines at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies in Canada.
MacNaughton says the two sides offered a number of proposals for resolving the dispute, before Boeing broke off talks.
