Evacuation orders mount as wildfire spreads in southwestern Alberta

WATERTON, Alta. — A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for part of a southwestern Alberta First Nation because of a wildfire that's threatening Waterton Lakes National Park.

The Blood Tribe, southwest of Lethbridge, has issued the order for homes and apartments in Zone 1 of the Blood Reserve, and says residents of Zone 3 should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice.

Evacuees are being asked to register at a multipurpose building on the reserve.

Alberta Emergency Services issued a mandatory evacuation order late Monday evening for residents of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, located just north of the park.

As well, nearby Cardston County declared a state of emergency and told residents to head to the civic centre in the town of Cardston.